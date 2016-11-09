ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A police officer who was shot in the head responding to a robbery at an Atlantic City casino garage is home.
Doctors, nurses and fellow officers cheered Tuesday as Officer Josh Vadell was discharged from the brain injury unit at MossRehab in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania.
Vadell and his family thanked everyone for their support.
Authorities say the nine-year veteran of the police force and another officer saw three men trying to rob three others near a parking garage at Caesars casino on Sept. 3. Vadell was shot in the right side of his brain as he exited his vehicle.
Most Read Stories
- Sororities, frats at WSU face event ban
- How Election Day 2016 unfolded: Trump wins, Washington passes new initiatives WATCH
- Wife of Bills' kicker suggests castration for Richard Sherman, who responds by saying 'have a great day'
- Oregon hunter impaled by antler of elk he just killed
- Exactly what happened in chaotic end to first half of Seahawks-Bills game?
The second officer returned fire and killed 25-year-old robbery suspect Jerome Damon of Camden.
The other suspects are charged with attempted murder and robbery.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.