ATLANTA (AP) — Police say they plan to increase the numbers of officers patrolling metro Atlanta’s transit system after a man was fatally shot.
Police said the shooting on a Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit train Thursday appears to be a “targeted, isolated incident.”
Transit officials say ridership has been surging as motorists look for alternate ways to get around after a fire beneath an Interstate 85 overpass led to its collapse on March 30.
MARTA Police Chief Wanda Dunham said Zachariah Hunnicutt was shot to death and three other passengers were wounded.
Most Read Stories
- No-kids wife can make herself scarce around hubby’s nephews, niece | Dear Carolyn
- Skier killed in Snoqualmie Pass avalanche remembered as ‘true educator’
- Seattle neglected to collect $3.4M payment for affordable housing as two skyscrapers were built
- Report: Seahawks would trade Marshawn Lynch to Raiders if he gets a new deal in Oakland
- KeyArena renovation group strikes unique partnership with Pearl Jam, Live Nation
She said the extra police presence would begin Friday.
Dunham says MARTA officers caught the suspect at the West Lake station. She didn’t release his identity. The three people hurt in the shooting were hospitalized but expected to survive.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.