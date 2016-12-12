ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta’s zoo plans to reveal the names chosen by the public for its twin giant panda cubs.
Zoo Atlanta says it’ll hold a naming celebration Monday, their 100th day of life, in accordance with Chinese tradition.
The zoo offered online voting to let the public choose one of seven sets of names supplied by a panda conservation center in Chengdu, China. Voting ran from Nov. 21 through Dec. 4, and more than 23,400 votes were recorded.
The seven sets of names have special connection to the cubs or their parents.
The cubs themselves are still learning to walk and won’t be visible to visitors on their 100th day. They’re expected to make their public debut later this month or next month.
