ATLANTA (AP) — Police plan to release surveillance video of a deadly police shooting outside the Atlanta Public Safety annex.

Atlanta police spokeswoman Elizabeth Espy told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (http://bit.ly/2lOYqnW ) that video in the shooting death of Deaundre Phillips is expected to be released on Feb. 24.

Authorities have said an officer shot and killed Phillips on Jan. 26 when the 24-year-old man tried to flee in a car while another officer was partially inside of it.

The name of one of the officers involved in the shooting was released late Wednesday. That officer, Yasim Adbulahad, was assigned to the department’s Gun Reduction Task Force at the time of the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation. Espy says interviews of officers and witnesses are expected to be complete by Feb. 24.