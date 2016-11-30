MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Thousands of Filipino protesters have returned to the site of a 1986 revolt that ousted dictator Ferdinand Marcos, this time to condemn his burial at a heroes’ cemetery.
Police said at least 3,000 people gathered Wednesday at a “people power” monument along the main EDSA highway in metropolitan Manila, chanting “Dig him up.” Millions gathered there three decades ago in a largely peaceful uprising to oust Marcos.
Wednesday’s protest is the latest in a growing political storm following the Nov. 18 burial, which was allowed by President Rodrigo Duterte and upheld by the Supreme Court amid protests by anti-Marcos groups.
Speakers at the rally included Maria Serena Diokno, who resigned Tuesday as head of the government’s historical commission to protest the burial.
