MADISON, Maine (AP) — Donald Trump could take an electoral vote from liberal New England thanks to support in northern Maine.

The state is one of two that allocate electoral votes by congressional district.

Trump will likely lose Maine’s total vote. But the Republican candidate’s message is resonating in the vast 2nd Congressional District covering the state’s rural north and east. His calls to keep jobs on American soil, protect gun rights and crack down on the international drug trade are popular.

A recent University of New Hampshire poll finds Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton running neck and neck in the district. In Maine’s other district, based in the state’s southern coastal areas, Clinton has a wide lead.

Maine awards two electoral votes for winning the state and one for each district.