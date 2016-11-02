MADISON, Maine (AP) — Donald Trump could take an electoral vote from liberal New England thanks to support in northern Maine.
The state is one of two that allocate electoral votes by congressional district.
Trump will likely lose Maine’s total vote. But the Republican candidate’s message is resonating in the vast 2nd Congressional District covering the state’s rural north and east. His calls to keep jobs on American soil, protect gun rights and crack down on the international drug trade are popular.
A recent University of New Hampshire poll finds Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton running neck and neck in the district. In Maine’s other district, based in the state’s southern coastal areas, Clinton has a wide lead.
Most Read Stories
- State Sen. Andy Hill dies of lung cancer
- New email discovery raises question: What did Abedin know? WATCH
- Huskies ranked No. 5 in season's first College Football Playoff rankings
- 9th child hospitalized with mysterious, polio-like illness
- Marshawn Lynch back in Seahawks' locker room --- but just to visit
Maine awards two electoral votes for winning the state and one for each district.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.