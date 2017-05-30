CLINTON, N.C. (AP) — At least a dozen people have been hurt after storms struck in eastern North Carolina nearly a week after a tornado hit the area.
The storm hit Sampson County about 30 miles east of Fayetteville around 11:30 p.m. Monday.
Assistant Sampson County manager Susan Holder told local news outlets that at least three people were taken to hospitals. Holder said none of the injuries were serious.
Trees fell on houses and power lines. Duke Energy reported about 2,000 customers without service Tuesday morning. About 1,000 of those were in Sampson County.
Most Read Stories
- Garfield teacher pepper-sprayed by Seattle police to receive $100,000 settlement WATCH
- Backing out of wedding means owning decision | Dear Carolyn
- Swedish double-booked its surgeries, and the patients didn't know | Quantity of Care
- Tesla’s Model X misses out on nation’s SUV hunger
- Singer John Legend donates $5K to help cover Seattle’s school-lunch debt
Holder said the county received more than a dozen reports of flipped homes. Some farm buildings were also destroyed.
A tornado struck the county May 23, heavily damaging a fire station in Autryville. No serious injuries were reported.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.