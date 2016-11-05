OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Police say at least eight people were injured during a shooting outside an Oakland nightclub.
None of the injuries was considered life-threatening.
Acting Lt. Rachael Van Sloten says the shooting happened just after midnight Saturday outside Vinyl nightclub.
No motive has been determined, and no one was in custody early Saturday.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawk Richard Sherman rips Roger Goodell, officiating, says NFL 'isn't fun anymore' --- and more WATCH
- Girl’s remains found in concrete-laden tote container in Everett home
- NFL tells Seahawks it blew a few calls in Sunday's loss to Saints
- Dramatic GE engine explosion on Boeing 767 poses puzzle for investigators VIEW
- Not just mansions anymore: Record number of Seattle-area homes fetching $1 million
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.