OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Police say at least eight people were injured during a shooting outside an Oakland nightclub.

None of the injuries was considered life-threatening.

Acting Lt. Rachael Van Sloten says the shooting happened just after midnight Saturday outside Vinyl nightclub.

No motive has been determined, and no one was in custody early Saturday.

The Associated Press