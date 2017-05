MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A vigil for a shooting victim in Memphis was interrupted by gunfire and at least three people were wounded.

Memphis Police Lt. Col. Mike Jones tells local media that the people were wounded Monday night at a vigil at a central Memphis intersection. The victims were taken to a local hospital. One was in critical condition.

More people may have been shot and taken to hospitals by private vehicle.

Jones says it appears two people or two groups of people were shooting at each other, possibly from vehicles, and that it may have had nothing to do with the vigil.

The vigil was for 18-year-old Myneshia Johnson, who was shot and killed a year ago Monday near Beale Street.