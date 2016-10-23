DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — The California Highway Patrol says at least three passengers were killed when a tour bus and a semi-truck crashed on a highway in Southern California.
CHP Officer Stephanie Hamilton tells the Desert Sun newspaper in Palm Springs (http://desert.sn/2ekf1LI ) that crews were searching the bus for more victims after the wreck early Sunday on Interstate 10 in Desert Hot Springs, near the desert resort town.
The newspaper reports at least 21 victims have been taken to Palm Springs-area hospitals.
Photos show the front of the passenger bus pushed into the semi-truck’s trailer.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle skyline is tops in construction cranes — more than any other U.S. city
- Kremlin: demands for Assad's departure "thoughtless"
- Complete coverage: No. 5 Huskies roll to 41-17 victory over Oregon State Beavers VIEW
- Injury to sideline UW sack leader Joe Mathis against Oregon State
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
Hamilton says “the intrusion into the bus compartment is significant.”
Firefighters are using ladders into the bus’ windows to pull out victims.
The CHP says all westbound lanes of the highway are closed and traffic is being diverted.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.