COTTONPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana State Police trooper and at least one other officer have been shot during a standoff with a man who they’d tried to serve a warrant on in rural Avoyelles Parish.
State police spokesman Maj. M. Doug Cain says the officers were taken Thursday to area hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Their names have not been released.
Cain says the suspected gunman was taken into custody about 7:20 p.m. He had been barricaded inside a house. His identity has not been released.
Further details were not immediately provided.
Avoyelles Parish is about 35 miles (56 kilometers) southeast of Alexandria.
