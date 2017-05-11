COTTONPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana State Police trooper and at least one other officer have been shot during a standoff with a man who they’d tried to serve a warrant on in rural Avoyelles Parish.

State police spokesman Maj. M. Doug Cain says the officers were taken Thursday to area hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Their names have not been released.

Cain says the suspected gunman was taken into custody about 7:20 p.m. He had been barricaded inside a house. His identity has not been released.

Further details were not immediately provided.

Avoyelles Parish is about 35 miles (56 kilometers) southeast of Alexandria.