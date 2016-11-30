PHOENIX (AP) — Advocates say the weekend death of a 36-year-old woman at a detention facility in Arizona that’s had the most in-custody immigrant deaths in the U.S. is another example of inadequate care and poor practices at the privately run site.

The woman died as an influx of immigrants from Haiti and Central America has nearly maxed out federal resources along the Mexico border.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced on Monday that Guatemala national Raquel Calderon de Hildago died at a hospital near the Eloy Detention Center after a series of seizures.

Hildago died Sunday, becoming the third nationwide in-custody death for the immigration agency since Oct. 1.

Advocates say 15 migrants have died at the Eloy Detention Center since 2004, making it the deadliest in the nation.

ICE says it is committed to detainee safety and provides a permanent physician at the Eloy center.