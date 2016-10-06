BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana grand jury has indicted a school’s assistant principal on charges he killed a pregnant co-worker whose body was found in a ditch with a gunshot wound to her head.
The Advocate reports (http://bit.ly/2dPjO9W ) that 39-year-old Robert Jovantie Marks of Zachary was indicted Wednesday on charges of second-degree murder in the death of 40-year-old Lyntell Washington and first-degree feticide in the death of Washington’s unborn child.
Police have said Marks was the unborn child’s father. Washington’s body was found June 14, several days after her unattended 3-year-old daughter was found wandering near her parked car.
Marks was placed on administrative leave from his job at a Baton Rouge magnet school, where Washington was an instructional specialist.
___
Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com
