LONDON (AP) — Prosecutors will finally have a chance to question WikiLeaks chief Julian Assange about allegations concerning possible sex crimes committed in Sweden six years ago.

Swedish officials say Assange will be interviewed Monday at the Ecuadorean Embassy in London where he sought refuge more than four years ago.

Officials say Assange will be questioned by an Ecuadorean prosecutor in the presence of Swedish prosecutor Ingrid Isgren and a Swedish police investigator.

Prosecutors plan to ask Assange to consent to providing a DNA sample.

Swedish officials are seeking information related to allegations of serious sex crimes made by two Swedish women he met in 2010. He hasn’t been indicted.

Assange has denied the sex crime allegations and says he fears being extradited to the U.S. because of his WikiLeaks work.