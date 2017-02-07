BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian President Bashar Assad says the European Union should have no role in the reconstruction of Syria unless it changes its policy toward the Mideast country.
Assad says EU countries back opposition fighters who inflicted destruction on Syria and “they cannot destroy and build at the same time.”
Assad also said President Donald Trump’s campaign statements on fighting terrorism were “promising” but it’s still early to “expect anything” on the ground.
Assad’s remarks were given to Belgian media. Syria’s state news agency SANA on Tuesday released a text of the interview, which was conducted a day earlier.
Most Read Stories
- Heavy snowfall closes schools, complicates commute, knocks out power to thousands
- Fact check: No arrests from 7 nations in travel ban? Judge in Seattle was wrong
- Watch: Melissa McCarthy wins raves for Sean Spicer skit on 'SNL' WATCH
- Librarians take up arms against fake news | Jerry Large
- Mobile-home park’s residents left in dark as homes are sold out from under them VIEW
Syria’s six-year civil war has killed about 300,000 people and caused much devastation across the country.
U.N. official Abdullah Al Dardari said in Beirut last month that reconstruction will cost around $350 billion.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.