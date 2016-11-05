ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — An autopsy has found a man killed by a North Carolina police officer in July was shot nine times, including in the head, legs and one arm.

The North Carolina Medical Examiner report obtained by the Asheville Citizen-Times (http://avlne.ws/2f4CvVB ) says 35-year-old Jai “Jerry” Williams also was shot in the chest July 2.

Asheville Police say Sgt. Tyler Radford shot Williams because he had a semi-automatic rifle and a woman in his car as he led officers on a chase appeared to be struggling to get out of the vehicle.

Williams’ deaths sparked protests that the police weren’t justified in killing him. Williams was black, Radford is white.

The State Bureau of Investigation has turned its findings over to the district attorney, who will decide whether charges are filed.

Information from: The Asheville Citizen-Times, http://www.citizen-times.com