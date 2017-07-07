WASHINGTON (AP) — Resolving a dispute over Russian diplomatic compounds the U.S. seized last year could help repair relations between Washington and Moscow.

After Russia meddled in the presidential election, the Obama administration expelled 35 Russian officials from the U.S. and shut down two Cold War-era recreational estates, which President Barack Obama said were being used for spy operations.

It’s unclear if President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss the compounds at their meeting on Friday.

But the fate of the properties in Maryland and New York is running into the complicated politics. The State Department wants a deal that could include restarting U.S. adoptions of Russian children. And the FBI and some U.S. intelligence professionals fear giving back the sites would aid Russian spy efforts.