JOHANNESBURG (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel is making a three-nation visit to Africa next week, with the migrant crisis leading the agenda.

A German official says Merkel will visit Mali on Sunday, Niger on Monday and Ethiopia on Tuesday. Another top issue is support for the fight against terror.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the visit.

Niger is a major transit point for African migrants making their way north toward Europe, and Merkel is expected to visit a migration center there.

Ethiopia is the largest refugee-hosting country in Africa, according to the United Nations.

Merkel also is expected to meet with the country’s prime minister and address Ethiopia’s recent deadly unrest.

___

Associated Press writer Geir Moulson in Berlin contributed.