COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — If South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is confirmed as President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for United Nations ambassador, her successor will be Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster.
He’s an entrenched veteran of the state’s GOP who as attorney general decided not to criminally prosecute then-Gov. Mark Sanford for his spending after his disappearance to rendezvous with his mistress.
The 69-year-old known McMaster is known for his ability to disagree affably, and he would get the job he’s long wanted in the governorship. His leadership offers a sharp contrast in style if not in substance from Haley. She’s the daughter of Indian immigrants and the nation’s youngest governor at 44, who hasn’t hesitated to publicly bash legislators who differed with her.
McMaster was the nation’s first statewide officeholder to back Trump for president.
