Some nuclear analysts say the Trump administration is likely to face decisions that could lead to a resumption of weapons testing, run by the U.S. Energy Department. Trump has chosen Rick Perry, a politician with no expertise in nuclear matters, to lead that department.

President-elect Donald Trump’s Twitter post last week that the United States must “greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability” provoked confusion and anxiety that intensified the next day when he added, in a television interview, “Let it be an arms race. We will outmatch them at every pass and outlast them all.”

Largely unspoken, but running just below the surface, was a deep uncertainty about the future of a cornerstone of America’s nuclear policy: its program to safeguard the nation’s atomic stockpile.

A central mission of the nation’s weapons laboratories is to ensure that the country’s nuclear weapons still work if needed. To do that, the government has long relied on a program that avoids the need for underground testing, instead using data from supercomputers and laboratory experiments and inspecting the warheads.

But some nuclear analysts say the Trump administration is likely to face decisions that could lead to a resumption of testing and perhaps a new global arms race if they are mishandled. Adding to the concern is Trump’s choice of a politician with no expertise in nuclear or technical matters, former Gov. Rick Perry of Texas, to lead the U.S. Energy Department, which runs the nation’s nuclear-weapons labs and the safeguards program.

Weapons programs account for more than half the Energy Department’s $30 billion budget.

The United States has not conducted a nuclear test since 1992, and some weapons experts believe it has lost ground to Russia and China as they ambitiously improve their arsenals and delivery systems. Perry is certain to receive pressure to resume low-yield underground tests to ensure that existing weapons will function and to help create new bomb designs, which have been off-limits in the Obama administration.

“Support from outside the Trump administration for testing will be robust,” said John Harvey, who from 1995 to 2013 held senior positions overseeing nuclear weapons programs in the Energy and Defense departments.

Harvey, who does not believe testing is needed for now, fears that those influences could break the bipartisan compromise in Congress that produced the nuclear “modernization” program: an expensive effort to upgrade nuclear-delivery systems — bombers, missiles and submarines — and refurbish existing weapons in the arsenal. This program ensures both that the weapons can strike an enemy if necessary and that they work as designed.

“I think a strong push to do nuclear testing could upset the consensus,” Harvey said.

Since 1998, when India and Pakistan conducted nuclear tests, provoking global condemnation, only North Korea is known to have undertaken tests. Some experts fear that if the United States began testing again, it would risk a new arms race by opening the door to testing for many other countries that want to improve or develop nuclear arsenals.

“It would be unbelievably stupid of us to start testing again,” said Burton Richter, a physics Nobel laureate and emeritus professor at Stanford University who has advised presidential administrations since the 1970s.

A spokesman for Perry referred questions about the former governor’s qualifications to his onetime chief of staff, Ray Sullivan. “As a former military officer and politician and governor, he dealt with a myriad significant challenges that in many cases included unexpected or technical challenges,” Sullivan said. “At its heart,” he added, “it seems to me that this job is about managing and leading a very complicated organization and having the leadership qualities and ability to build a good team and to question that team, but lead it to a successful outcome.”

Trump and Perry attended the Army-Navy football game together Dec. 10, and Trump announced his nomination several days later. The former governor’s positions on nuclear issues remain a mystery.

Some analysts say fears that Perry could fumble the nuclear program are overblown because that program is contained within the National Nuclear Security Administration, a semiautonomous agency inside the Energy Department that has its own director.

The agency has changed since the days of “shaking the desert” with underground tests in Nevada, New Mexico and elsewhere. The current way of certifying the stockpile, called science-based stockpile stewardship, is not only costly but also enormously complex, said John Pike, the director of the think tank GlobalSecurity.org and one of the most experienced security analysts in the field.

“There’s no end of mischief they could cause for the stockpile,” Pike said, referring to Trump and Perry.