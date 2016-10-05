As more people die from overdoses than ever before, their organs — donated in advance by them or after the fact by their families — are saving lives of people who might otherwise die waiting for a transplant.

BOSTON — The surge in deaths from drug overdoses has become an unexpected lifeline for people waiting for organ transplants, turning tragedy for some into salvation for others.

When Dave and Roxanne Maleham got the call in June that they had long dreaded — that their son, Matt, 38, was on life support after overdosing on heroin and fentanyl — they talked about donating his organs.

“We were trying to think if we could draw any good out of this tragedy,” said Dave Maleham, a pastor at Union Congregational Church in Union, New Hampshire.

Matt, as it turned out, had already registered as a donor on his driver’s license, which came as an enormous relief, almost a gift, to his parents. His donation reminded them of their son’s generosity and good-heartedness, qualities that his addiction had sometimes obscured.

“It absolutely turned things around for me,” Roxanne Maleham said. “Finding out that with his death someone else could benefit was such a joy.”

Nationwide, more than 790 deceased drug users have donated organs this year, accounting for about 12 percent of all donations. That is more than double the 340 drug users who donated in 2010, or about 4 percent of the total, the organ bank said.

“It’s an unexpected silver lining to what is otherwise a pretty horrendous situation,” said Alexandra Glazier, chief executive of the New England Organ Bank, which procures organs for transplant in the six New England states and Bermuda.

Drug users have long been considered high risk because they often carry diseases like HIV or hepatitis C. But at a time of a severe organ shortage, the volume of organs available from overdose deaths has led transplant centers to try to use them instead of throwing them away. With rigorous screening, officials say, the risk of transplanting an infected organ is small. Moreover, they say, hepatitis C can be treated if not cured and HIV made manageable. Either is usually preferable to death.

“We know now that the mortality rate of being on the waiting list for several years is higher than that of getting an organ with an infection that is treatable,” said Dr. Robert Veatch, a professor emeritus of medical ethics at Georgetown University, who has written extensively about organ transplants.

Rita Lottie, a 65-year-old grandmother with liver disease, said she was at first “iffy” about the prospect of accepting a liver from a high-risk donor. But after a year on the waiting list, Lottie was so sick that when a liver whose donor had hepatitis C became available, she eagerly accepted it.

“When you have a terminal disease, you look at things differently,” said Lottie, a retired teaching assistant who lives in northern New York. In April she received a liver transplant at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, Mass.

“I thought, if it gives me five to 10 more years, that’s more than I would have had,” she said.

So far, she has not developed any infections and is healthier than just before the transplant. She enjoys her grandchildren and gardening, and is looking forward to her 46th wedding anniversary.

Transplants were initially associated with deaths from car accidents, which is why organ donors are noted on driver’s licenses. But overdoses (47,000 in 2014) have surpassed car crashes (32,000 in 2014) as the leading cause of accidental death in the United States. The growing numbers of overdoses from synthetic opioids like fentanyl and carfentanil have only heightened the drug toll.

Drug users are now the fastest-growing category of donor. They rank fourth, behind donors who died of strokes, blunt injuries and cardiovascular problems.

But even as drug users are making a life-or-death difference for some recipients, the need for organs remains vast.

There are 120,000 people on the national waitlist for transplants. While 85 people receive one every day, 22 others die every day before a match is found.