Share story

The Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A member of the Aryan Brotherhood of Mississippi has been sentenced to life in prison on charges including racketeering and murder following the 2010 beating death of a man over an unpaid drug debt.

The U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release Thursday that 44-year-old Frank George Owens of D’Iberville was sentenced Wednesday to serve an additional 120 months for attempted murder.

In April, a federal grand jury found Owens and fellow Aryan Brotherhood member, 35-year-old Eric Glenn Parker of Richton, guilty of racketeering conspiracy and murder. Both were also convicted of attempted murder.

Parker hasn’t been sentenced yet.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The Justice Department describes the Aryan Brotherhood as a violent “whites only” group that operates inside and outside of state prisons.

The Associated Press