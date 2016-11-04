JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A member of the Aryan Brotherhood of Mississippi has been sentenced to life in prison on charges including racketeering and murder following the 2010 beating death of a man over an unpaid drug debt.
The U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release Thursday that 44-year-old Frank George Owens of D’Iberville was sentenced Wednesday to serve an additional 120 months for attempted murder.
In April, a federal grand jury found Owens and fellow Aryan Brotherhood member, 35-year-old Eric Glenn Parker of Richton, guilty of racketeering conspiracy and murder. Both were also convicted of attempted murder.
Parker hasn’t been sentenced yet.
Most Read Stories
- Girl’s remains found in concrete-laden tote container in Everett home
- NFL tells Seahawks it blew a few calls in Sunday's loss to Saints
- Political mailer from conservative group tells if you and your neighbors have voted
- Lynnwood eager for growth and transformation that light-rail station will bring VIEW
- Vancouver, B.C., home sales fall 39% as new rules chill market
The Justice Department describes the Aryan Brotherhood as a violent “whites only” group that operates inside and outside of state prisons.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.