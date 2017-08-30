SOMERDALE, N.J. (AP) — Police in New Jersey have arrested a man who they say slashed 52 tires on multiple police and fire vehicles.
Philly.com reports (http://bit.ly/2vrzKae ) police have charged the 51-year-old with multiple charges including criminal mischief following an arrest on Tuesday. Investigators say a Somerdale Police officer recognized the suspect in surveillance videos because he had previously reported a stolen bicycle at the station.
According to police, the suspect slashed tires on nine police cruisers, one fire vehicle and three personal cars of police officers on Sunday.
Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer, http://www.inquirer.com