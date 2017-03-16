ASHEBORO, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run killing of woman in North Carolina earlier this month.
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says in a statement that 20-year-old Isreal Bernal Velasquez of Asheboro was arrested Wednesday and charged with felony hit-and-run.
Troopers responded March 5 to a hit-and-run fatality on North Carolina 49 near Liberty. Troopers say 35-year-old Diana Lynn Rego-Lockamy was hit by a car that left the scene. Rego-Lockamy died from her injuries.
The Highway Patrol statement says troopers were able to identify Velasquez as a suspect through forensic tests and interviews.
It’s unclear if Velasquez has an attorney.
