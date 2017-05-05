CHICAGO (AP) — Police say they’ve made an arrest in last summer’s shooting death of the 19-year-old son of a Chicago police officer.
Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi (goo-lee-EHL’-mee) says 18-year-old Anthony Moore of Chicago has been charged in the Aug. 14 slaying of Arshell Dennis III.
Dennis was on his family’s porch with a friend on Chicago’s Southwest Side when a man walked up and opened fire. The friend was shot in his arm.
Police said then that Dennis was likely killed by someone who mistakenly thought he was member of a rival gang. Dennis’ death was one of 91 homicides during the deadliest month in Chicago in two decades.
It wasn’t immediately known if Moore had a lawyer to comment on his behalf. He is charged with first-degree murder.
