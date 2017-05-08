NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — A 23-year-old Delaware man has been charged in the abduction and sexual assault of a 4-year-old girl.
New Castle County police announced at a news conference Monday that Daniel Santucci Jr. of Wilmington was arrested Friday and charged with attempted murder, kidnapping and unlawful sexual contact with a child under age 13. He’s being held without bail until a hearing Friday.
Authorities say the girl was playing outside with other children in Pike Creek, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) west of Wilmington, on April 6 when a man starting talking with her. The man lured her into a car and drove off.
Two hours later, someone spotted the girl wearing little clothing at a park about 8 miles (13 kilometers) away.
Most Read Stories
- How much vitamin D do I need?
- Tech bubble is quietly bursting with overvalued ‘unicorn’ startups
- ‘Why was I a gigantic slut?’ Claire Dederer’s midlife take on love, sex and trouble | Nicole & Co.
- After bathroom fight, man 'calmly shot' in head outside White Center tavern, authorities say
- More records fall: Median home price hits $722,000 in Seattle and $880,000 on Eastside
Court records don’t list an attorney for Santucci.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.