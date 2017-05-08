NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — A 23-year-old Delaware man has been charged in the abduction and sexual assault of a 4-year-old girl.

New Castle County police announced at a news conference Monday that Daniel Santucci Jr. of Wilmington was arrested Friday and charged with attempted murder, kidnapping and unlawful sexual contact with a child under age 13. He’s being held without bail until a hearing Friday.

Authorities say the girl was playing outside with other children in Pike Creek, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) west of Wilmington, on April 6 when a man starting talking with her. The man lured her into a car and drove off.

Two hours later, someone spotted the girl wearing little clothing at a park about 8 miles (13 kilometers) away.

Court records don’t list an attorney for Santucci.