DANIA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities arrested a second suspect in a spate of shootings in South Florida that claimed the life of an 8-year-old boy.

According to news reports, police arrested 19-year-old Arvis Brown on Friday in Tallahassee. He is believed to be connected with the boy’s shooting in Dania Beach.

The boy, Rasheed Cunningham Jr., was fatally shot Wednesday, along with two adults who were wounded and are expected to recover.

Another shooting Tuesday night left an adult male injured. And on Monday, a shooting left another unidentified adult male with life-threatening injuries after an attempted robbery. It’s not clear what motivated the other shootings.

Police arrested 22-year-old Gregory Sims Thursday in connection with the robbery and shooting, and are looking into a possible connection with Brown.