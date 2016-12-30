DANIA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities arrested a second suspect in a spate of shootings in South Florida that claimed the life of an 8-year-old boy.
According to news reports, police arrested 19-year-old Arvis Brown on Friday in Tallahassee. He is believed to be connected with the boy’s shooting in Dania Beach.
The boy, Rasheed Cunningham Jr., was fatally shot Wednesday, along with two adults who were wounded and are expected to recover.
Another shooting Tuesday night left an adult male injured. And on Monday, a shooting left another unidentified adult male with life-threatening injuries after an attempted robbery. It’s not clear what motivated the other shootings.
Most Read Stories
- Eddie Fisher dies; 5 marriages included Debbie Reynolds, Liz Taylor
- India jet-fighter deal poses threat to Boeing, Lockheed jobs in U.S.
- Mexican man charged with rape had 19 deportations, removals
- New area code coming for Western Washington in 2017
- Seattle's Franz Wassermann, 96, warns of chilling parallels with Nazi era | Jerry Large
Police arrested 22-year-old Gregory Sims Thursday in connection with the robbery and shooting, and are looking into a possible connection with Brown.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.