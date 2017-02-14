DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a 30-year-old woman is being charged with hate crimes after police say she broke windows and left bacon at a Northern California mosque.
The Sacramento Bee reports (http://bit.ly/2leLQOa ) that the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office announced the arrest of Lauren Kirk-Coehlo of Davis on Tuesday.
She is charged in the vandalism of the Davis Islamic Center last month. The vandal broke six windows and two bicycles and put bacon strips on door handles.
Muslims are prohibited from eating pork products.
Earlier this month in the region, Roseville’s Tarbiya Institute was spray-painted with obscene and racist slurs, including “Muslim out.” The two communities are about 34 miles apart.
Roseville police say that also is being investigated as a hate crime, though there is no sign the two incidents are related.
