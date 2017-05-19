COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — A judge has signed off on the charges against a man accused of killing a sheriff’s deputy and wounding another while escaping from an Iowa jail.
The Pottawattamie County District judge on Friday also scheduled 24-year-old Wesley Correa-Carmenaty’s arraignment hearing for June 19.
Authorities say Correa-Carmenaty had just been sentenced on May 1 to 45 years in prison in an unrelated murder case when he managed to grab one of the deputies’ guns while being transferred to a Council Bluffs jail. He shot them both and used the jail van to escape.
He was recaptured after authorities say he carjacked a woman at gunpoint and forced her to drive to Omaha, Nebraska.
Correa-Carmenaty is charged with murder, attempted murder, escape, kidnapping and other counts.