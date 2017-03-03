LOS ANGELES (AP) — Arnold Schwarzenegger says he doesn’t dwell on the affair that cost him his marriage to Maria Shriver and is focused on having a great relationship with his kids.
Schwarzenegger and Shriver separated in 2011 after she discovered he had fathered a child with the family maid in 1997.
The actor and former California governor tells Men’s Journal he would have done things differently, but beating himself up it isn’t going to change anything.
Schwarzenegger also opened up about his running feud with fellow Republican President Donald Trump, whom Schwarzenegger succeeded as host of “The Apprentice.” Schwarzenegger refused to support Trump during the campaign, and Trump has since lashed out at Schwarzenegger over “Apprentice” ratings.
Of Trump, Schwarzenegger says he was tempted to “smash his face into the table,” but instead settled on a Twitter response.
