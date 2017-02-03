President Trump’s pick for Army secretary decided that distancing himself from his businesses would be too difficult.

WASHINGTON — Vincent Viola, billionaire founder of trading firm Virtu Financial and President Trump’s nominee for secretary of the Army, withdrew his name late Friday from consideration for the job, a senior administration official said.

Viola, who also is an owner of the Florida Panthers hockey team, pulled out after concluding that distancing himself from his businesses would be too difficult, the official said. In addition to being the majority shareholder in Virtu Financial, he has other business interests, including a majority stake in Eastern Air Lines, a Miami-based charter airline.

The job of Army secretary requires Senate confirmation.

The full extent of Viola’s financial holdings and ownership stakes in other companies would have been detailed in ethics and financial-disclosure forms to be filed as the nomination process unfolded. Without those forms, it’s difficult to know what businesses tripped him up. He is the first Trump nominee to withdraw.

The administration official spoke on condition of anonymity. Viola’s withdrawal was first reported by The Military Times.

Viola graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 1977 and last served as a major in the Army Reserves. More recently, he was a principal benefactor of the military academy’s Combating Terrorism Center.