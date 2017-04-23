Share story

By
The Associated Press

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — The Pakistani army says a roadside bomb has killed four soldiers in a southwestern town near the Iranian border.

The army said in a statement that another three troops were wounded in the explosion Sunday.

No one has claimed responsibility.

Local police official Mir Aslam says the bomb exploded as a patrol passed through the town of Turbat in the Baluchistan province. The province borders both war-torn Afghanistan and Iran. The incident happened close to Iran’s border.

Most Read Stories

3-course dinners for $32 starting April 2.

The province has long dealt with an insurgency by nationalist and separatists groups who want bigger shares in regional resources. Taliban- and al-Qaida-linked sectarian outfits also operate in the region.

Pakistan has been battling militancy for more than a decade.

The Associated Press