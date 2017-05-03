The U.S. Army has published the final photo of a combat photographer who captured her own death on camera in an accidental mortar explosion in Afghanistan nearly four years ago.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The U.S. Army has published the final photo of a combat photographer who captured her own death on camera in an accidental mortar explosion in Afghanistan nearly four years ago.
The photograph of Spc. Hilda Clayton was published this week in Military Review.
The Army’s professional journal noted that Clayton’s death “symbolizes how female soldiers are increasingly exposed to hazardous situations in training and in combat on par with their male counterparts.”
Clayton snapped the picture during a live-fire training exercise on July 2, 2013 in the Laghman Province, Afghanistan. The blast also killed four Afghan National Army soldiers. One of them was a photojournalist Clayton had partnered with to train.
Most Read Stories
- Video: Pilot, passenger walked away from dramatic Mukilteo plane crash WATCH
- Fourth man accuses Seattle Mayor Ed Murray of paying him for sex
- Five takeaways from John Schneider's radio appearance: A Kam Chancellor extension? Draft day regrets?
- Brandon Roy, Nathan Hale coach and ex-Husky star, reportedly shot
- Trump, Pence lobby U.S. Rep. Dave Reichert in all-out effort to pass GOP health-care plan
Clayton, of Augusta, Georgia, was a member of the Fort Meade, Maryland-based 55th Signal Company. She was 22.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.