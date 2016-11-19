FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) — Army officials say a 21-year-old decorated soldier was found dead in his barracks at Fort Bragg.

Local media outlets report that Pfc. David Winchester, of Adamsville, Alabama, was found Wednesday. Agents with the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command are investigating.

The Army said in a release Friday that Winchester was a biomedical equipment specialist. He joined the Army in April 2015 and was assigned to Fort Bragg last June.

Lt. Col. Aric Bowman says Winchester “was the embodiment of what every commander hopes for in a soldier.” Bowman says Winchester was “an enthusiastic, high-performing member of our medical maintenance team, and he touched many lives.”

Winchester’s awards include the Army Commendation Medal, the National Defense Service Ribbon, the Global War on Terrorism Service Ribbon, and the Army Service Ribbon.