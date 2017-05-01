CHILI, N.Y. (AP) — A Black Hawk helicopter has landed on the ninth hole fairway at a New York country club.
Eric Durr, spokesman for the New York National Guard, says the Army UH-60 Black Hawk was on a routine training flight when it was forced to make an emergency landing Monday afternoon at the Chili (CHY’-leye) Country Club.
Durr says the windshield had developed a crack and its anti-icing system started to short out. He says none of the crew members were hurt.
The helicopter is assigned to Company C of the 171st medical evacuation battalion.
It was later flown back to the National Guard aviation facility at the Rochester airport.
