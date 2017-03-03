DENVER (AP) — The Army says a Black Hawk helicopter was practicing evading enemy fire when it crashed northwest of Colorado Springs in 2015, injuring all four crew members and destroying the aircraft.

The Army released a report on the crash this week after an open records request by The Associated Press. The report looked at safety and accident prevention issues.

The Army didn’t release the cause of the crash, saying that’s exempt from disclosure.

The Fort Carson-based UH-60L helicopter crashed on a training flight in September 2015. Officials said the $7 million helicopter was a total loss.

The Army initially said two crew members were hurt, but the report says all four were. Two were hospitalized overnight and the others stayed longer.

Their names and details of the injuries weren’t released.