SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Police and witnesses say a man has been killed after the Indian army fired at a group of protesters hurling rocks at soldiers in the disputed Kashmir region.

Police say soldiers on a patrol were pelted with rocks near the main mosque in western Beerwah town where worshippers gathered after Friday prayers. According to witnesses, soldiers fired indiscriminately after some rocks hit iron shutters of shops that closed due to a strike called by separatist to protest Indian rule.

India and Pakistan control part of Kashmir, but both claim the Himalayan territory in its entirety.

Since 1989, rebel groups have been fighting against Indian rule. Nearly 70,000 people have been killed in the uprising and subsequent Indian military crackdown.