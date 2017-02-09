DENVER (AP) — An Army drone that disappeared on a training flight in southern Arizona has been found hundreds of miles away in Colorado, and the military is trying to figure out how it got there.
Officials at Fort Huachuca (wah-CHU’-kuh), Arizona, say a hiker found the $1.5 million Shadow drone stuck in a tree Thursday. Officials couldn’t immediately say where in Colorado it was found. It was missing a wing.
Soldiers lost contact with the drone at Fort Huachuca nine days earlier. A search failed to find it, and the Army concluded it probably crashed and disintegrated in the area.
Officials say the drone is capable of flying for eight or nine hours.
Soldiers from Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state had gone to the Arizona post to train with the aircraft.
