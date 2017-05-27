LONDON (AP) — Soccer fans are arriving for the FA Cup final with armed police on the streets outside at Wembley Stadium as Britain stages its biggest sporting event since the Manchester suicide bombing.
The 22 victims will be remembered in the London stadium before Arsenal and Chelsea contest the soccer showpiece. Prince William will lead the tributes, laying a wreath along with Manchester mayor Andy Burnham on the Wembley pitch before kickoff on Saturday.
There were additional bag checks going into Wembley, with long lines forming for the main entrance used by fans in the corporate areas.
Although security at Wembley was intensified after the Manchester Arena attack, there would have been a heavy police presence anyway given the game is a London derby.
