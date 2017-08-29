PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Princeton University says an out-of-uniform police officer with a holstered gun led to a warning about an armed man on campus.
Just before noon Tuesday, the school said it had a report of a person with a weapon on campus and told people to lock their doors and “remain inside for safety.” But officials with the Ivy League school quickly determined the man was an officer escorting a group of teens on a tour of the university’s art museum.
School officials say the officer was wearing a badge but wasn’t in uniform. The gun was never removed from its holster.
The school says the officer didn’t alert museum staff to his presence in advance.
Most Read Stories
- 'Whole Foods + Amazon': Here's what's cheaper today at the high-end grocer
- Smoky haze, and heat, return to the Seattle area — but pollution isn't from B.C. this time
- UW's Azeem Victor, Austin Joyner suspended for season opener at Rutgers
- Meet Seahawks rookie Chris Carson: Why he fell in the draft and how he locked up a roster spot
- Seahawks 53-man roster projection: Picks getting tougher as cutdown date looms
The shelter-in-place order was in effect for about 10 minutes.
___
This story has been corrected to show the warning happened Tuesday, not Friday.