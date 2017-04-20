Nation & World Arkansas Supreme Court says it won’t reconsider its decision to halt execution of Stacey Johnson Originally published April 20, 2017 at 2:49 pm Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Supreme Court says it won’t reconsider its decision to halt execution of Stacey Johnson. The Associated Press Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryTop national security official to leave Justice Department Previous StoryTrump’s cybersecurity review misses deadline
