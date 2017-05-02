MENA, Ark. (AP) — A 37-year-old man has been charged with four counts of capital murder in the deaths of two adults and two children in western Arkansas.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2qtUgRy ) reports that Brian Bliss Travis told police in an interview Saturday that he killed his girlfriend, Bethany Jo Wester; her two children, 2-year-old Acelynn Wester and 9-year-old Reilly Scarbrough; and her uncle, Steven Payne.
Their bodies were found last week in different locations in and around Hatfield, about 140 miles (225 kilometers) west of Little Rock.
Travis was arraigned Monday. He’s being held without bail.
The sheriff’s office has released no details about how or why the four were killed. Polk County Circuit Judge Jerry Ryan has issued a gag order that prevents attorneys on either side from commenting.
