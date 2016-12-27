LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A man has been formally arraigned on a capital murder charge in the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old boy in a road rage incident in Little Rock, Arkansas.
A Little Rock district judge on Tuesday ordered 33-year-old Gary Holmes to remain jailed without bond on charges of capital murder and two counts of committing a terroristic act in the shooting death of Acen (AY’-sin) King.
Holmes has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Police said Acen was on a shopping trip with his grandmother, Kim King-Macon, on Dec. 17 when he was shot.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle's Franz Wassermann, 96, warns of chilling parallels with Nazi era | Jerry Large
- Tacoma man creates ‘boom box’ to deter package thefts — and police say that could be a crime
- Dallas win over Detroit Monday night helps Seahawks in quest to get No. 2 playoff seed in NFC
- Updating the Seahawks' playoff situation entering the NFL's final weekend
- Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says WR Tyler Lockett has 'great surgery' to repair broken tibia and fibula
King-Macon told police she had stopped at a stop sign in the rain when a man honked his horn, then got out of his car and fired a gun.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.