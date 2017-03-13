LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas legislators have approved a bill preventing the general release of dashcam video showing the death of a police officer in the line of duty.
Rep. Jimmy Gazaway, a former prosecutor, said video showing Officer Jonathan Schmidt’s final moments still makes the rounds on the internet and occasionally shows up in the social media feeds of Schmidt’s survivors. He wants to spare other families the same misery.
The Arkansas Senate passed the bill 31-0 Monday. The House passed it 94-0 last week.
Under Gazaway’s bill, a judge would still be able to order the video released if there is a compelling public interest.
Schmidt’s killer is on death row.
The governor has said he could back Freedom of Information Act restrictions that aren’t overly broad.
