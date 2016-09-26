LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas legislator and civil rights attorney who has represented a group of black families in a long-running desegregation lawsuit has been arrested on a charge of obstructing governmental operations after filming a traffic stop.

Little Rock police say Democratic state Rep. John Walker was arrested Monday morning after he refused to leave while filming. The 79-year-old was released from the Pulaski County jail Monday afternoon.

Walker has served in the House since 2011 and is unopposed for re-election in November. Walker represents a group of black families known as the Joshua Intervenors in the long-running Little Rock schools desegregation case. He also represented Nolan Richardson in the former basketball coach’s unsuccessful federal lawsuit against the University of Arkansas over his firing.