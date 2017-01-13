SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) — More than 21,000 students enjoyed what will essentially be counted as a “snow day” on an Arkansas school district’s calendar — except that temperatures were in the 60s.
A break in a main water line serving much of Springdale burst early Thursday, interrupting service for 25 of the district’s 31 schools.
Service was restored, but it took workers nearly all day Thursday to flush lines and fill reservoirs with clean water. Classes resumed Friday.
District spokesman Rick Schaeffer said Friday the day off for the million-gallon spill would be treated like a snow day in the northwestern Arkansas city.
Utility workers don’t know why the line failed.
