FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Law officers in Fayetteville, Arkansas, say a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man who threatened him at a tire store.
Sheriff Tim Helder said in a statement that Cpl. Brad Robinson was getting a tire repaired at Tire Tracks when an unidentified man pulled a knife from a backpack and began walking toward him Wednesday afternoon.
Helder says Robinson pulled his gun, backed up and told the man to stop, then opened fire when the man lunged toward him with the knife. The man died at the scene.
Helder says Robinson and the man had no prior interaction and that the Fayetteville Police Department is investigating the shooting.
Fayetteville Police Sgt. Craig Stout told reporters police are reviewing security video from the store.
