LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas sheriff’s deputy who shot and killed a man who refused to drop a shotgun has been identified as Deputy Joe Oberle.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department released Oberle’s name and employment history Wednesday. Sheriff’s office spokesman Capt. Carl Minden says Oberle has been placed on paid leave during an investigation into the shooting near Little Rock.

A homeowner reported a man was standing on her porch with a shotgun acting erratically early Monday. Oberle responded and after repeated requests for Leeland White to drop his 20 gauge shotgun, the deputy shot White twice in the torso. No other injuries were reported.

Minden says Oberle retired from the Little Rock Police Department as a sergeant in 2003 and was hired most recently at the sheriff’s office in 2012