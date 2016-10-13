LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Supreme Court says voters can consider a medical marijuana proposal on the November ballot.
Justices on Thursday sided with supporters of the proposed constitutional amendment that would legalize marijuana for patients with certain medical conditions. The court rejected a lawsuit by opponents of the measure that sought to disqualify it from being considered in the Nov. 8 election. Justices said language to be presented to voters clearly states what the proposal would do.
The proposal is one of two medical marijuana proposals on the ballot. Justices are considering a separate challenge to a similar proposed initiated act.
Arkansas voters narrowly rejected legalizing medical marijuana four years ago. Advocates had cast the proposals as a way to prove there’s support for medical marijuana even in conservative states.
