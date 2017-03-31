WHITE HALL, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas city has reported its first-ever homicide since it was incorporated decades ago.
Jefferson County Coroner Chad Kelley confirms the body of a man found inside a home in White Hall is 37-year-old Timothy Graves of Pine Bluff.
The Pine Bluff Commercial (http://bit.ly/2mVthAk ) reports that Kelley pronounced Graves dead Thursday morning after officers responded to a report that a person was bleeding.
He listed the cause of death as multiple stab wounds to the upper body.
White Hall Police investigator Sgt. Mickey Buffkin says four people were in the house when the stabbing occurred.
No weapons were recovered at the scene.
This was the ninth homicide this year in Jefferson County, but the first in White Hall, which is 37 miles southeast of Little Rock.
